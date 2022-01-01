Ukraine bans access of Russian vessels to its inland waters

KIEV, January 1. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law on inland water transport came into force starting January 1. The legislation sets forth the procedure for foreign vessels to gain access to Ukraine’s inland waters, barring Russia.

The document approved by Ukraine’s legislative assembly back on December 3, 2020 indicates that “cargo operations on the inland waterways of Ukraine <...> can be conducted by Ukrainian vessels or foreign vessels, whose shipowners are business entities registered in Ukraine,” according to the legislation, which then goes on to bar vessels sailing under the Russian flag or ships owned by Russian nationals.

The law also regulates relations in the field of navigation on Ukraine’s inland waterways, any property sunk in them and the responsibility of shipowners for any violation of inland water transport laws.