Poroshenko might become Ukrainian president again in early election — poll

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s incumbent president, Vladimir Zelensky, and his predecessor, Pyotr Poroshenko, would face a runoff if a snap presidential election was held, with Poroshenko enjoying slightly better chances of victory, according to an opinion poll uploaded to the Razumkov Center’s website on Wednesday.

"If a presidential election were to be held soon, Zelensky would receive a plurality in the first round (17.5% of those polled, or 24% of those who would vote in the election and have made up their mind already). Poroshenko can count on 11% and 16% respectively," the pollster says.

The other candidates would have received far smaller support, while Zelensky and Poroshenko would go head-to-head in a runoff.

According to the same opinion poll, Zelensky might count on 49.9% of those who intend to vote, and Poroshenko, on 50.1%.

"In contrast to November 2021, the support for either candidate in case of a direct confrontation in the second round has seen no statistically significant change. However, as compared with the results of a similar poll conducted at the end of July and early August, the share of votes the respondents might be prepared to cast for Zelensky was down from 28% to 23% of all those polled, while Poroshenko’s potential electorate was up from 17% to 23%.

The Razumkov poll was held in cooperation with the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives foundation on December 17-22. An audience of 2,018 men and women aged above 18 was interviewed. The statistical margin of error was no higher than 2.3%.