Deputies from Poroshenko's party hand over statement about Zelensky’s crime

KIEV, December 28. /TASS/. Deputies of the European Solidarity party, led by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, came to the premises of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) to hand over a statement about the commission of a crime in the energy sector by the head of state Vladimir Zelensky, according to the party’s deputy Irina Gerashchenko.

"Now we came to the SBU to hand over a statement about the commission of a crime by the state leadership in the energy sector, in particular by Vladimir Zelensky. Ukraine is now in an energy crisis, in which the current government is to blame," she told reporters.

Gerashchenko also added that last week the senators addressed this statement to the State Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Prosecutor General of the country, but they were not accepted. The deputy also announced her intention to send an appeal with Zelensky’s accusation to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). In addition, she called the criminal case initiated against Poroshenko "fabricated and politically motivated".