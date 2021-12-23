1,775 tonnes of humanitarian aid delivered by Russia to Syria in 2021 — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia has delivered 1,775 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to Syria in 2021, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of the Russian State Defense Control Center, said at a meeting of the Russian and Syrian interagency coordination centers on Thursday.

"Thanks to the active position of the federal executive authorities, subjects and organizations of the Russian Federation, 1,775 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes have been shipped to Syria in 2021. They included electric generators, medical equipment, medicines, foodstuffs, school supplies, clothes and other daily necessity goods," he said.

The general said that over the past year, 183 humanitarian missions were carried out in Syria, covering almost its entire territory.

He added that Russian interagency delegations visited Syria in July and November, bringing together representatives of 22 ministries and agencies, 23 regions and 18 organizations.

Mizintsev heads the Russian coordination center for refugees returning to Syria. The meeting of the Russian and Syrian centers was held as video conference.