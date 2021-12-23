Biden says he’ll run for president in 2024 against Trump

NEW YORK, December 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden announced his readiness to run for reelection in 2024 against his predecessor Donald Trump.

"If I’m in the health I’m in now - from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again," Biden told ABC on Wednesday.

Responding to a question of the possible presidential election against the 45th president of the United States, Biden asked "why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running."

The United States held its presidential election on November 3, 2020. The Electoral College confirmed Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential race on December 14, 2020. His inauguration ceremony took place on January 20, 2021. Former US President Donald Trump put up a legal struggle to fight for a slew of vote recounts in a number of states but his lawsuits were rejected by the courts.