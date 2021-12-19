EU must take part in security guarantees discussions - EU foreign policy chief

BRUSSELS, December 20. /TASS/. The European Union must take part in discussions on security guarantees in the Euro-Atlantic region offered by Russia, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

"Russia's Foreign Ministry this Friday released a draft proposal on security guarantees between Russia and the US as well as to European members of NATO. It is clear that the EU must be an integral part of such discussions," he wrote on his personal blog. "The Helsinki Final Act and the Paris Charter have offered us key principles around which to build European security for the past 50 years. The OSCE, in particular, offers mechanisms and rules, which remain cornerstones of any engagement with Russia."

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO. These documents were handed over to the US side at a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on December 15.