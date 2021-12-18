Objections to Nord Stream 2 pipeline look like manifestation of unfair competition

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. The United States’ objections in regard to participating countries of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline may be viewed as an unfair competition, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek magazine.

"It has been said many times that the gas pipeline is an exclusively commercial project," Antonov said. "Sanctions and other threats against members of this consortium are used for unfair competition."

"Despite the efforts to disrupt the project, construction has been completed. Now certification process is underway," the high-ranking Russian diplomat stated.

Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, which is being implemented together with its European partners.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed bewilderment that a number of countries seek to make the fate of the gas pipeline dependent on politically-motivated conditions. Russia has also repeatedly stated that it has never politically weaponized energy resources.

The construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was completed on September 10, 2021. In order to start pumping gas, the pipeline’s operator must get the green light from the German regulator. So far, the certification has been delayed, because Nord Stream 2 AG, the pipeline’s operator headquartered in Switzerland must register a subsidiary in Germany.