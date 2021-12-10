Moldova urges countries not to send observers to monitor Transnistria’s election

CHISINAU, December 10. /TASS/. Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has called on other countries not to send observers to monitor the December 12 presidential election in the unrecognized Transnistria, ministry spokesperson Daniel Voda said on Facebook on Friday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration has called on all of its external partners via diplomatic channels to refrain from sending observers and participating in this illegal process. We would like to reiterate that any kind of participation in such processes is considered to be a challenge to Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity that undermines the process of resolving the Transnistrian conflict," he pointed out.

According to earlier reports, Russian political scientist Natalya Narochnitskaya, who had planned to take part in monitoring the Transnistrian election, and Russian Civic Chamber member Vladimir Zhuravlev were denied entry to Moldova. The Transnistrian authorities lashed out at Chisinau, pointing out that attempts by Moldovan politicians to turn a blind eye to reality by ignoring the opinion of Transnistria’s people had nothing to do with democracy and hindered efforts to promptly find a fair final solution to relations between Transnistria and Moldova.