US may slap Russia with sanctions not imposed in 2014 - White House official

WASHINGTON, December 8. /TASS/. In case of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, the United States will be ready to impose serious economic sanctions against Moscow, from which Washington refrained earlier, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

"Things we did not do in 2014 we are prepared to do now," he said. "Now, in terms of the specifics, we would prefer to communicate that directly to the Russians, to not negotiate in public."

On Monday, CNN reported that possible new US sanctions could affect representatives of the close circle of the President of Russia and Russian energy producers, and also disconnect the country from the SWIFT system. On Tuesday, Bloomberg, citing its sources, reported that the US and its European allies are considering introducing new sanctions against Russia, aimed against a number of credit institutions and the Russian Direct Investment Fund.