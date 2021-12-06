US announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. The US decided to diplomatically boycott the upcoming Olympic Games in China, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced Monday.
"The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games," the spokeswoman said, noting that this decision does not cover US athletes who will be free to travel to compete in Beijing. She added that Team USA has the administration’s "full support," and that the administration will root for them at home.