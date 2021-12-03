Fanning tension around Ukraine fits into West’s years-long tactic — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. The West is whipping up tension around the Ukrainian crisis in line with the tactic it has been using for years to lobby its own interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"It is their (the West’s - TASS) tactic. It has been their strategy for decades. They create a situation of tension, a situation of controlled chaos but sometimes they lose control of the chaos they create to lobby their interests," she said in an interview with the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to Zakharova, the West is using this tactic because "it cannot any longer stay within the field of legal relation" on equal conditions. "Each time, it invents new ideological and political models to maintain this inequality," she noted.

She also said that tension around Ukraine is being fanned by means of "explaining and justifying" Kiev’s non-implementation of the Minsk agreements.

"First of all, it is various drills, arms supplies and the use of these weapons in the conflict zone. It is allocation of funds not on humanitarian but on military purposes <…> and all possible tactics to explain and rehabilitate Kiev’s regime," she said.

The diplomat recalled that Russia is not against the United States help when it comes to the implementation of the Minsk agreements by Ukraine. "[Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov said that no one would object if the United States wants to help Ukraine implement the Minsk agreements," Zakharova added.