San Marino, Russia sign agreement to scrap visa requirements

SAN MARINO, December 2./TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications of San Marino Luca Beccari signed an agreement on Thursday to abolish visa requirements, the foreign ministry of San Marino reported.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. "After Secretary of State Beccari addressed a plenary meeting <…>, he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," the Secretariat of State said. The top diplomats "signed an agreement to abolish visa requirement, testifying to the already established excellent relations between the two countries and mutual desire to develop cooperation," the statement said.