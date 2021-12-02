Lavrov will participate in OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov starts his work program in Sweden on Thursday, where he will participate in a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, and will also hold a number of bilateral meetings - with his counterparts from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

The meetings of the OSCE Ministerial Council will last two days. For the meeting, Russia has prepared a draft declaration on countering the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes.

Despite the difficult epidemiological situation in the world, the meeting will still be held in person. According to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the participants of the meeting will discuss the situation in the southeast of Ukraine, the Balkans, Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, and Afghanistan. Moreover, the diplomat expressed hope that the meeting will contribute to restoring the atmosphere of trust and dialogue.

The OSCE Ministerial Council is traditionally a platform for bilateral negotiations, and the upcoming meeting will not be an exception. Lavrov is expected to hold separate meetings in Stockholm with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde, Foreign Ministers of Austria, the United Kingdom, Hungary, Serbia, Spain, and Turkey.