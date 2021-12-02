Russian coronavirus vaccine for children most likely to be diluted 10 times - scientist

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. The vaccine against coronavirus for children aged 6 to 11 is likely to be diluted 10 times compared to Sputnik V for adults. The drug may be called Sputnik 2M, but the name is still being discussed, Director of Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"Sputnik V may be diluted five or ten times. Most likely, we will pick the more diluted concentration. I haven’t come up with a name yet, it could be Sputnik-2M, since there was Sputnik M before. I still need to discuss it. Maybe we can think of something else," he said.

Gintsburg said earlier on Monday that the documents for obtaining permission to conduct clinical trials of this vaccine had already been submitted to the Ministry of Health.

He added that a decision on issuing a permit for conducting clinical trials takes around a month on average. "I hope we will get the answer sooner," he concluded.