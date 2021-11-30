West refusing to make principle of indivisible security legally binding — Lavrov

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia has suggested more than once that the principle of indivisible security should be fixed legally, but the West is refusing to do this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after talks with his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca.

"Since the previous decade, we have been repeatedly suggesting that the principle of indivisible security should be granted a legally binding status in this situation, but the West has been categorically refusing to do it," he said.

According to the Russian top diplomat, Moscow should "maximally pinpoint" this problem and insist on long-term security guarantees. "The president has tasked us to maximally pinpoint this problem, to insist on the necessity of agreeing long-term, sustainable security guarantees," he stressed.

Speaking at a board meeting of the Russian foreign ministry earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for efforts to make the West give security guarantees to Russia.