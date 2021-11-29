US says it doesn’t expel Russian diplomats

WASHINGTON, November 29. /TASS/. The United States insists that the departure of 54 Russian diplomats from the US due in 2022 cannot be interpreted as an expulsion or a punitive measure, Deputy Spokesperson of the Department of State Jalina Porter said on Monday.

"What's happening is not an expulsion. The Russian government has been warned, of course, to replace those departing by the other members of diplomatic corps to the positions. These proceedings are not punitive but they've been introduced to enable parity between US and Russian bilateral missions," she told a briefing.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said earlier that 54 Russian diplomats and their families will have to leave the United States by mid-2022 because their visas are not extended by the US side.