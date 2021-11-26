Vaccination success in Hungary depended on timely purchase of vaccines — Foreign Minister

OBNINSK, November 26. /TASS/. The success of the vaccination in Hungary depended on the timely procurement of vaccines, including the Russian drug Sputnik V, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Russian-Hungarian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, that was held in Obninsk, Russia’s Kaluga region.

"Now I can tell you for sure that the success of the vaccination of the Hungarian population depended most on the fact that we bought the vaccines on time. So, we were able to vaccinate much faster, because we had significantly more vaccines than other countries. In January [ 2021] we entered into an agreement for the purchase of the vaccine [Sputnik V]. The deliveries were made on time. Thus, we were able to guarantee the health and life of one million Hungarians," he said.

"All this would not have been possible if Mr. [Russian Healthcare Minister Mikhail] Murashko did not help us with all his might. The production [of vaccines] was only being established, and the demand was much higher than the supply," Szijjarto said.

The Hungarian Foreign Minister considers it "pathetic and even disgusting, when in many countries, even now, vaccination is considered from the point of view of ideology and politics."

"Vaccination is not an ideological issue, it saves lives," he concluded.

More than half of the Hungarian population (6 million people - TASS) have already been fully vaccinated against coronavirus. The Hungarian authorities note that the spread of the delta strain poses the greatest danger to those who have not yet been vaccinated.

To date, five coronavirus vaccines are available in Hungary, namely Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Sputnik V. In March, Szijjarto announced that he had been vaccinated with Sputnik V.