Pashinyan tells Putin, Aliyev that Azerbaijan invaded Armenia

YEREVAN, November 26. /TASS/. A crisis has developed at the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan as Azeri troops have invaded Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, the prime minister of Armenia said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on Friday.

‘’I want to stress the situation isn’t as stable as I would like,’’ he said at the meeting in Sochi. ‘’Since November 9 last year, several dozen people have died on both sides and incidents have happened in Nagorno-Karabakh.’’

‘’Since May 12 of this year, we as a matter of fact have been having a crisis situation at the Armenian-Azeri border,’’ he went on to say. ‘’Our assessment is that Azeri troops have invaded Armenia’s sovereign territory.’’

Hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27, 2020. The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9 of that year agreed a ceasefire that involved Russian peacekeepers.