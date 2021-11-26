Russian embassy holds off on warning Russians against visiting South Africa

PRETORIA, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Embassy in South Africa on Friday said it doesn’t yet consider it necessary to advise Russians against traveling to the African country, following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

The new variant, B.1.1.529, is still being studied, an embassy representative told TASS.

Even so, Russians that are now visiting South Africa should wear face masks, avoid crowds and use antiseptics, the embassy representative said.

The first case of the new variant was recently registered in Botswana. The infected person is a South African national, the local radio station, SABC, reported. South African coronavirus infections have spiked in recent days.

The WHO is scheduled to have an emergency meeting later on Friday to look at the latest findings regarding the new variant and assign it a Greek alphabet letter as a name.