WASHINGTON, November 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is ‘healthy’ and ‘vigorous,’ and is fit for performing his presidential duties, the president’s physician said in a report released by the White House.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 79-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief," the document says.