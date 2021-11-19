Poland to suspend freight traffic with Belarus in Kuznitsa railway crossing

MINSK, November 19. /TASS/. Polish authorities decided to suspend freight traffic with Belarus via Kuznitsa railway crossing point, the Belarusian state border committee said in its Telegram channel on Friday.

"The State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus received a formal letter from the Polish side regarding its intention to suspend freight traffic in Kuznitsa railway crossing point from November 21," the committee said.

The Belarusian side sent a response in this regard with the update on the current situation near Bruzgi road crossing point and informed about "measures taken to settle the situation and lack of threat for employees of Polish services," the committee informed.

The border guard of Poland closed the border crossing in Kuznitsa from November 9 because of the inflow of illegal migrants.