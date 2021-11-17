Yerevan says ceasefire deal with Baku generally observed

YEREVAN, November 17. /TASS/. The agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a ceasefire on the eastern front is being generally observed, and the situation remains relatively stable, a statement by Armenia’s Defense Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

"As of 10:00 (09:00 Moscow time - TASS) on November 17, the situation along Armenia’s eastern border zone, where earlier Armenian positions were attacked by units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces is relatively stable, and the ceasefire agreement is generally being observed," the statement noted.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also notes that as a result of military actions on November 16, "the enemy has up to 70 servicemen killed and wounded as well as substantial losses of military equipment, in particular, four BTR armored personnel carriers, a SandCat armored vehicle, five automobiles (Kamaz, Ural, UAZ)."

"On the Armenian side, one person was killed, and 13 servicemen were captured. During the military action, contact was lost with another 24 servicemen, and their fate is currently unknown. Intensive efforts are underway on searching for the servicemen. Two combat positions have been taken over by the adversary," the statement noted.

The Armenian Defense Ministry also noted that talks are underway with Russian mediation on settling the situation and returning the captured Armenian servicemen.

On Tuesday, intensive clashes between the armed forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out in the border districts of Armenia’s Syunik Province. Yerevan stated that the Azerbaijani military began advancing on Armenia’s territory. The state highway which connects the Armenian capital with the country’s southern regions and Iran was threatened. Baku pinned the blame on Yerevan accusing the Armenian armed forces of triggering a provocation. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Armenian servicemen attacked Azerbaijani positions. Due to these events, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held phone conversations with his colleagues in Armenia and Azerbaijan. The press service of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that afterwards the heads of Azerbaijan’s and Armenia’s military agencies undertook measures on stabilizing the situation on the border.