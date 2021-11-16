Biden expresses concern over China’s practices in Tibet, Hong Kong — White House

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden expressed concern over Beijing’s actions with regards to the Tibet Autonomous Region, the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region during a video conference with China’s leader Xi Jinping, according to a statement made public by the White House on Tuesday.

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly," the statement said.

The US leader discussed with his Chinese counterpart the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region and conveyed the continued determination of the United States to uphold its commitments in the region. "President Biden reiterated the importance of freedom of navigation and safe overflight to the region’s prosperity," the statement said.

Additionally, Biden "was clear about the need to protect American workers and industries from the PRC’s unfair trade and economic practices."

Washington repeatedly raised concerns over alleged human rights violations in Hong Kong as well as in China’s Tibet and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regions. Beijing has been regularly refuting such accusations, urging Washington not to interfere in China’s domestic policy.