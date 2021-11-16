Biden says US supports ‘one China’ policy — White House

WASHINGTON, November 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden noted that the US supports the "one China" policy during a video conference with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. This position was indicated in a statement made public by the White House on Tuesday.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States remains committed to the ‘one China’ policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances (in relations with Taipei - TASS), and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

According to China Central Television, the online meeting of the two leaders began at 08:46 Beijing time (03:46 Moscow time). The first half of the meeting lasted about 1 hour 56 minutes after which the sides took a break. The second half of the meeting began at 11:06 Beijing time (06:06 Moscow time) and lasted about 1 hour 18 minutes. In total, the talks lasted about 3 hours 14 minutes.

This is the first official meeting between the two leaders since the US president assumed office in January 2021. Earlier, they exchanged messages and held telephone conversations. Their most recent telephone conversation was on September 10, 2021.