Negotiations with Putin crucial for Belgrade — Vucic

BELGRADE, November 11. /TASS/. The negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 25 in Moscow are extremely important for Serbia, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters on Thursday.

"We still have negotiations with Russian President Putin on November 25. If they go smoothly, it will be of key importance for our country. The winter is going to be severe for the whole region. <...> Citizens should be calm, there will be enough gas if the negotiations in Moscow are successful, since we are using much more gas than expected. Now we are using 2.5 billion cubic meters [annually]," Vucic said.

Earlier, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic stated that he was planning to discuss the gas price with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, in the initial proposal, Belgrade received a formula in which the gas price for the Serbian side would reach $780-790 per 1,000 cubic meters. Serbia's president acknowledged that the republic would not be able to afford this price.

On October 7, at a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic and scientific-technical cooperation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov stated that he hoped to conclude a long-term contract on gas deliveries from Russia to Serbia before the end of 2021.