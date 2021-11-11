Russia records another 40,759 coronavirus cases — crisis center

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 40,759 to 8,952,472 in the past 24 hours.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%.

In particular, 2,617 coronavirus cases were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,791 in the Samara region (the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic), 819 in Crimea, 783 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 777 in the Voronezh region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,013,464 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Patients' deaths

Russia recorded 1,237 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,239 the day before. The total death toll has reached 251,691.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

In particular, 56 coronavirus fatalities were reported in the Moscow region in the past day, 49 in the Krasnodar region, 43 in the Stavropol region, 42 in the Perm region and 39 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

Patients' recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,156 to 7,687,317 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,917 coronavirus recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region in the past day, 1,385 - in Yakutia, 924 - in the Samara Region, 811 - in Crimea, and 691 - in the Ulyanovsk Region.