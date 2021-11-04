Lukashenko "complains" to Putin he wasn’t invited to Crimea for Russia’s Unity Day

MINSK, November 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has "complained" to Putin that he was not invited to Sevastopol to celebrate Russia’s National Unity Day.

"Vladimir Vladimirovich used to promise me that he would bring me along to Crimea to showcase novelties there, to show what new has been done there (as loads of work has been done), and that he would drive me along the highway to Crimea, but he left alone today and had not invited me to join him," Lukashenko said on Thursday at a meeting of the Supreme Council of the Union State.

In response, Putin assured Lukashenko that he would always be delighted to welcome such a visitor.

"Yes, of course, we will be pleased to have you so that you can see it (the monument to the end of the 1917-1922 Russian Civil War - TASS)," the Russian president said in response.