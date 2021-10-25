Several ministers arrested in Sudan, army blocked entrances to the capital - TV

CAIRO, October 25. /TASS/. Four ministers and high-ranking officials from Khartoum state have been arrested in Sudan, the Al Hadath TV channel reported on Monday.

The army blocked all entrances to the capital and the bridges.

Among the detainees are the ministers of communications, information, finance, and industry. The governor of Khartoum and one of the representatives of the ruling Sovereign Council in the country were also detained. The arrests continue.

Head of the country's Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burkhan is expected to make a statement soon. Mass arrests began in the capital after al-Burkhan's meeting with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

On Sunday, Sudanese police used tear gas to disperse hundreds of protesters trying to block the central street in the capital.

The supporters of the army have been protesting in Khartoum for the second week in a row. They are holding a sit-down strike in front of the headquarters of the main command of the Armed Forces, demanding the resignation of the government, and representatives of civilian forces, who are seeking the end of the transition period and the final transfer of power by the army. According to the capital's authorities, supporters of the former ruling party of ousted President Omar al-Bashir were involved in the riots.