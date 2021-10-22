Kiev seeking to wreck Normandy format — expert

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Kiev insists on a Normandy Four (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, France) summit on the settlement of the situation in Donbass only to legitimize its refusal to implement decisions of the previous summit and it will be a step toward wrecking the Normandy format, Nikolai Silayev of the Institute for International Studies at the MGIMO University said on Friday.

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky needs this summit only to legitimize his own refusal to implement decisions of the previous summit. He has no other goals. Obviously, it will be a step toward wrecking the Normandy format," he stressed.

"If the four leaders took some decisions at their summit but these decisions have not been implemented by Ukraine and then these leaders meet again, it means that their word amounts to nothing," he explained. "And this is what Ukraine wants. It wants to devalue the Normandy leaders’ word."

However, in his words, Germany and France seem to share this position. "They share the position that the Normandy format is to be destroyed," he added.