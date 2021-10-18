Minsk reports another attempt to force migrants out of Poland to Belarus

MINSK, October 18. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Border Committee has reported another attempt by Polish law enforcers to drive migrants to Belarus by force.

"On Saturday, October 16, Polish border guards once again dismantled a part of the barbed wire fence in order to push a group of refugees out of the country," the committee said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the committee, Polish border guards brought the refugees, including women and children to the border by service cars. "People refused to go to Belarus voluntarily and Polish soldiers began to toss their personal belongings across the fence onto the Belarusian side of the border. For the refugees, it meant that if they did not cross into Belarus they would be left without warm clothes or documents - actually, they would be left freezing and starving," it said.

After a Belarusian border patrol arrived at the site, Polish border guards repaired the fence, took the refugees and drove away. "Despite the rallies in support of refugees rights organized in Poland, the Polish side continues its inhumane policy at the borders of the ‘democratic European Union,’" it stressed.

Since the beginning of the current year, more than 19,000 migrants have tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border. Those who are failing to cross into Poland are roaming along the border. Those who manage to get into the Polish territory are returned to the borderline by Polish border guards. Five deaths among the migrants have been reported in recent weeks.

Poland imposed an emergency regime in regions bordering Belarus. It regularly reinforces border troops and keeps on building barbed wire fences.