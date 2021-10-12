Department of State expects parity in numbers of Russia, US embassy staffers

WASHINGTON, October 12. /TASS/. The US administration expects Russia and the United States to have parity on staffing numbers in their diplomatic missions, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Tuesday.

"Our stance on the staffing of our mission remains firm: we expect parity on staffing numbers, and we expect visa reciprocity. There must be fairness, there must be flexibility on the Russian side if we are to achieve an equitable agreement, and that’s precisely what we are after. We did agree to another round of discussions," he said.

"We do want open channels of communication with Moscow," Price added.