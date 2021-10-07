European Parliament adopts resolution accusing Russia, China, North Korea of cyberattacks

PARIS, October 7. /TASS/. The European parliament on Thursday voted for a resolution claiming that Russia, China and North Korea carry out cyberattacks against the Western countries.

"Various state actors like Russia, China and North Korea have been involved in malicious cyber activities in pursuit of political, economic and security objectives that include attacks on critical infrastructure, cyber espionage on and mass surveillance of EU citizens," the resolution runs.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the Western counties' claims it is an accomplice to cyberattacks to point out that speculations over a "Russian threat" are being fanned in different countries for internal political reasons.