‘Picasso and Russia’ to go on tour of France marking 50th anniversary of painter’s passing

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. The "Picasso and Russia" exhibition that will reveal Spanish painter Pablo Picasso’s connections with his Russian colleagues, as well as his attitude towards the Soviet Union, will be presented in Paris, in 2023, to mark the 50th anniversary of the painter’s death, Tretyakov Gallery Director Zelfira Tregulova told reporters Tuesday.

"We are now working with the Grand Palace (the exhibition complex in Paris - TASS) and the Luxembourg Palace on the "Picasso and Russia" project [set to open in] 2023 marking the 50th anniversary of the painter’s death," she said. "There will be a world program as well, our calls with curators on Zoom draw 45 participants each."

Tregulova stressed that Russia has a precious collection of works by Picasso. "Thanks to Sergey Ivanovich Shchukin in Moscow, the best collection of Pablo Picasso’s works has become available, more than 50 works. There will be some information on how Russian painters came up with the conception of Suprematism and Constructivism. The second part will focus on Picasso and his attitude to the Soviet Union during the thaw and in the following years," the gallery director said.

Pablo Picasso (1881-1973), was a Spanish painter, sculptor, and designer. He is a cubism co-founder alongside Georges Braque. Among his most famous works are "Guernica", "The Young Ladies of Avignon, originally titled The Brothel of Avignon", "Girl on a Ball", his renowned lithograph "Dove" and many others.