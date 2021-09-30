AUKUS bloc embodies logic of confrontation, French top diplomat says

PARIS, September 30. /TASS/. Paris does not share the logic of confrontation embodied by the AUKUS bloc created by Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said, addressing a meeting of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

"In fact, AUKUS is a new military alliance that reflects the logic of consistent confrontation, almost military one. The US has been pursuing this logic since the Obama administration. And now, Australia and others have adopted it, abandoning the desire for sovereignty that the previous government had," Le Drian noted. "By breaking the contract, they are undermining trust in relations with an ally, at the same time developing a strategy of confrontation with China," he added.

According to him, a submarine contract with France could strengthen Australia's sovereignty. "I am afraid that after sacrificing sovereignty to gain more security, the current authorities will actually get neither," the French top diplomat noted.

On September 15, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States announced the formation of a new security pact called AUKUS. Australia particularly intends to use American technologies to build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines, the first of which will become operational in 2036, as well as to equip its armed forces with US-made cruise missiles. The move broke an earlier defense deal inked with France, the biggest in Australia's history.