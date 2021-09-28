Taliban to temporarily maintain existing Constitution — agency

TEHRAN, September 28. /TASS/. Having seized power in Afghanistan, Taliban (outlawed in Russia) will temporarily stick to the Constitution that was in force during the reign of ruler Mohammed Zahir Shah (1933-1973), Afghanistan’s Aamaj News agency quoted a statement by Abdul Hakim Sharia, appointed by the Taliban to the post of Minister of Justice in the interim government.

"Zahir Shah’s Constitution will be adopted as a temporary measure except provisions that contradict to Sharia," reported the agency, citing the Minister of Justice.

In 1964, the loya jirga (all-Afghan Council of elders) under the chairmanship of Zahir Shah approved the new Constitution of Afghanistan, which is still considered as one of the most democratic in the country’s history. This document stated that the observance of religious norms and rituals is not mandatory for residents of the country. In addition, the clergy’s role was limited in a number of socially significant areas, including judicial proceedings. For the first time, the Afghan parliament was able to pass a vote of no confidence in the government.

After the removal of the Taliban from power at the end of 2001, the interim government of Afghanistan took the 1964 Constitution as a basis. In 2002-2003, the loya jirga developed and approved the new constitution which included a range of democratic provisions of the basic law adopted under Zahir Shah. At the same time, the new document emphasized the role of Islam as the state religion, having paramount importance in such spheres as education and law-making. Furthermore, the Constitution in 2004 consolidated the supreme role of the president who had the right to appoint ministers in coordination with the parliament, and also exercised extensive authority in the judicial and legislative spheres.

On September 7, the Taliban unveiled the composition of Afghanistan's new government. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund was appointed as prime minister. His deputies are the leader of the Taliban's political wing Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and deputy leader of the political wing Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi. The Taliban's spokesman said the Cabinet's composition was temporary.

The Taliban movement launched a large-scale operation for establishing control of the country's entire territory after the United States last spring declared the decision to pull out its troops. On August 15, the radicals entered Kabul without encountering any resistance. President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

For nearly two weeks, the Taliban were unable to make up their mind regarding the make-up of the Cabinet, mostly due to what they described as technical problems and preparations.