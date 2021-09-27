Belarus opposes participation of NGOs in UN General Assembly’s operation

UNITED NATIONS, September 27. /TASS/. Belarus opposes the participation of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the United Nations’ work in a status, equal to that of sovereign states, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said, speaking at the UN General Assembly Monday.

"The deliberate work on the so-called promotion of voices of the civil society in the General Assembly is no exception. We view these actions as an attempt to provide NGOs, created and nurtured with support of certain nations with a status, identical to that of sovereign UN member states. This is totally unacceptable," the top diplomat said.

According to Makei, "destructive actions of certain states, aimed at arbitrary interpretation and review of the established order of this body" have been observed recently, carried out under the pretext of improvement of the UN General Assembly’s effectiveness. The Belarusian minister noted the key principle of the UN’s operation: one state - one vote.

"We oppose the blurring of the sovereignty of UN member state and the creation of puppet participants - the NGOs - that would be able to drown the opinion of independent states," he said. "The uncontrolled flooding of the UN with NGOs’ opinion will not only prevent the consideration of their voice, but even hearing them, and will complicate the achievement of a consensus, that has been extremely difficult for the General Assembly to achieve lately," Makei underscored.

He added that the civil society must participate in the United Nations base on the already existing procedures.