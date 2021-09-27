Germany’s Greens to start talks on coalition with SPD, don’t rule out CDU/CSU dialogue

BERLIN, September 27. /TASS/. The Social Democrats (SPD) are the priority political force for the Greens in the negotiations about forming a new German government but contacts with the Christian Democratic political alliance (CDU/CSU) are not off the table, co-chair of the Greens Robert Habeck told a press conference in Berlin on Monday.

"The winning margin of the Social Democrats became obvious through the night which means that the priority for us will be talks with them and the Free Democratic Party," he said.

According to the official German election results, the SPD got the most votes with 25.7% and the biggest share of seats in the Bundestag. The CDU/CSU union received 24.1% of the votes, the lowest ever result. Both political forces are now looking to enter into coalition with other parties to form government, with the Greens and the FDP being the likeliest candidates.