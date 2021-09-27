Foreign Ministry highlights Azerbaijan's readiness to normalize relations with Armenia

BAKU, September 27. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia based on strict compliance with international law, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a Monday statement dedicated to the Day of Remembrance marking the first anniversary of the start of military activities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia based on strict compliance with international law concerning the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the inviolability of international borders. We urge Armenia to respect these fundamental principles and abide by its international obligations in order to ensure peace, security and prosperity in the region," the statement reads.

According to the document, Azerbaijan's government "is taking measures aimed at ensuring sustainable peace, security and prosperity in the region based on the trilateral statement adopted on November 10 (November 9 Moscow time) 2020."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan and Armenia maintained the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the line of contact and the Lachin Corridor.