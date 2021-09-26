UN’s Guterres sees Russia, US decision to extend New START as ‘signs of hope’

UNITED NATIONS, September 26./TASS/. The decision by Russia and the US to extend the New START Treaty is a positive sign in terms of nuclear disarmament in the world, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a message to mark the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on Sunday.

According to Guterres, "while the total number has been decreasing for decades, states are qualitatively improving their arsenals, and we are seeing worrying signs of a new arms race".

"There are, however, signs of hope. The decision by the Russian Federation and the United States to extend the New START Treaty and engage in dialogue are welcome steps, as was January’s entry-into-force of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons," the message stressed.