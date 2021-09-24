About 57 million full doses of Sputnik V vaccine placed on the market — vaccine developer

MOSCOW, September 24./TASS/. About 57 million full doses (both the first and second jab) of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines have already been placed on the market, Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center, the vaccine developer, said on Friday.

"If I am not mistaken, about 57 million full doses of Sputnik V have been released in civil circulation, and Sputnik V is already used very widely on the territory of many states without any health problems," Gintsburg said in a live conference organized by the Russian Jewish Congress.

Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020 to be the world’s first officially registered coronavirus vaccine. It is also the first vaccine on the adenovirus platform developed under the heterogeneous boosting technology (vaccine cocktail). Two various vectors for the two vaccine doses ensure a stronger and longer immune response. To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bln people.