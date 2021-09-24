Azerbaijan eager to buy Russian advanced weaponry — Aliyev

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Azerbaijan will be developing military-technical cooperation with Russia and has filed requests for buying new types of Russian weapons, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Russia’s National Defense magazine on Friday.

"We are carrying out good work [with Russia] in all the directions, including military-technical cooperation. Naturally, we look at new products and now technical groups are already examining new capabilities and we have already submitted some requests and so cooperation with Russia in this sphere will develop further," the Azerbaijani leader said.

The Azerbaijani president said he was certain that bilateral cooperation "will expand further".