UN mission in Ukraine says security situation in Donbass gets worse over six months

KIEV, September 23. /TASS/. The security situation in Donbass turned for the worse over the past six months, with the number of those affected by the conflict up 51% against the previous period, the chief of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, said on Thursday while presenting the 32nd report on the human rights situation in that country.

"The security situation in eastern Ukraine has deteriorated, with an increase in civilian casualties resulting from active hostilities and damage to civilian objects," she said, adding that she was referring to the period from February 1 to July 31.

Bogner mentioned 62 casualties — 15 people killed and 47 others injured: "This is a 51% increase compared with the preceding six months."

She stressed that the security situation in the east of Ukraine continued to follow a negative trend.

On July 31-September 20 hostilities left two civilians dead and 14 others injured, Bogner said, adding that those were the highest monthly rates since June 2020.