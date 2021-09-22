Turkmenistan's president calls for responsible approach to situation in Afghanistan

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. The situation in Afghanistan requires an approach free of phobias and stereotypes, Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow said in a video address to the United Nations General Assembly.

"The situation there (in Afghanistan — TASS) is not easy, the government and public institutions that are being formed are very fragile. This is why assessing the situation in the country requires ultimate consistency, prudence and responsibility — both in words and actions," he pointed out. "The situation in Afghanistan has changed, and when forming an approach to it, one needs to abandon ideological preferences, old grudges, phobias and stereotypes, thinking first and foremost about the Afghan people who are tired of wars and turbulences and dream of a peaceful and quiet life," the Turkmen president added.

According to him, Turkmenistan is deeply interested in a politically stable and safe Afghanistan. "We call for normalizing the situation in Afghanistan as soon as possible and expect that new government agencies will operate effectively in the interests of all Afghan people," Berdimuhamedow noted. "Turkmenistan will continue to provide comprehensive economic support and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," he said.