Taliban asks to speak at General Assembly

UN, 22 September. / TASS /. The representatives of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) have asked to speak at the UN General Assembly and offered Muhammad Sohail Shahin's candidacy for approval as Afghanistan's permanent representative to the organization, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Tuesday.

"On September 20, the UN Secretary General received a letter from the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' signed by 'Amir Khan Muttaqi' as 'Foreign Minister' with a request for participation in the '76th session of the UN General Assembly September 21-27, 2021.' The letter also states that Afghani President Ashraf Ghani is no longer the country's president and has been dismissed as of August 15," Dujarric said.

"The letter also says that the current representative from Afghanistan no longer represents the country, and nominated Muhammad Sohail Shahin to take his place as the new permanents representative," Dujarric added.

However, on September 15 the UN Secretary General received a letter from the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan, signed by Ambassador Ghulam Ishaqzai with a list of the General Assembly delegation.

"The Permanent Representative has been designated as the head of the delegation," Dujarric said. He added that both letters were sent to the "secretariat, and after consultations with the President of the General Assembly's office, to the accreditation committee of the 76th session of the General Assembly."

The Taliban launched a large-scale operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, and the Taliban forces swept into Kabul, meeting no resistance. The forces opposing the Taliban rule offered resistance, which was headed by Ahmad Massoud, in the Panjshir Province. Saleh, who declared himself "caretaker president," urged the country to support it.