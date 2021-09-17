SCO member states oppose militarization of IT sphere — declaration

BEIJING, September 17. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states oppose attempts to militarize informational technologies, the Organization said in the Dushanbe anniversary declaration published Friday.

"Modern informational and communication technologies create new advantages and opportunities for the development of mankind as a whole. […] The member states categorically oppose the militarization of the IT sphere," the declaration says. "SCO member states oppose any discrimination measures taken under and pretext that obstructs the development of the digital economy and communication technologies."

According to the document, the member states "note growing security threats in the informational sphere," including the use of said technologies to criminal ends. The document notes that such actions are taken at global and trans-national levels, destabilizing international peace and security.

SCO member states consider it necessary to use modern technologies for peaceful goals and to move towards the establishment of a "safe, fair and open informational space." The declaration underscores that the cooperation on the abovementioned issues must be based on the principles of state sovereignty and non-intervention in other states’ internal affairs.

"The member states once again underscore the key role of the UN in the field of countering threats in the informational space," the declaration says.

According to the document, the member states will seek to develop universal rules, principles and norms of responsible state behavior in this field.