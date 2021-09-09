Afghanistan is Washington’s failure, but damage is mostly reputational — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The latest Washington’s decisions on Afghanistan can be viewed as a failure, but the US suffered a reputational damage rather than a real one, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview Thursday.

"If we talk about what happened in Afghanistan, it could hardly be called a success; actually, it was a failure. On the other hand, this is not the first failure endured by the Americans, and it is obvious that, from the standpoint of a pragmatic approach to the US interests, the damage is probably not too big. Rather, it was a reputational damage," Peskov said.

He noted that "all of us must see now what the next Taliban [outlawed in Russia] steps will be with consideration of the newly-established government" from the standpoint of the potential terror threat from Afghanistan for the US and the entire world.