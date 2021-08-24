Taliban did not enter Panjsher province, situation is calm, source says

CAIRO, August 24. /TASS/. The situation in the Afghan province of Panjsher that did not submit to the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) remains calm, a source in the region told TASS Tuesday, adding that the Taliban was unable to cross its border.

"The Taliban have not been able to enter Panjsher, neither before, not now. All reports claiming they were able to cross the border are false. The situation in the province remains calm," the source said.

Earlier, several Afghan media reported that the radical allegedly entered the province late on Monday.

Besides, the source disclosed that the movement was unable to reach a peace agreement with resistance leader Ahmad Massoud, son of famous field commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, who fought with the Taliban back in the day.

"Anas Haqqani [a member of the Taliban political office - TASS] came here, trying to negotiate peace, but Ahmad Massoud rejected the Taliban’s proposals," he added.

On Saturday, a source in Panjsher told TASS that Massoud commenced negotiations with the Taliban on establishment of a new inclusive government and overcoming of political disagreements.

On August 18, a source told TASS that resistance units are being formed in Panjsher to fight against the Taliban who seized control over Afghanistan. These units may involve up to several thousand people. Earlier, Massoud announced the resistance to the Taliban with Panjsher being its center.