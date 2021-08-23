Gunfire opened in Kabul airport, Afghan security officer killed — Bundeswehr

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The Kabul airport saw a shooting on Tuesday morning between Afghan security force officers and unidentified people, one officer was killed, Germany’s Bundeswehr reported via Twitter.

"This morning, there was a shooting between the Afghan security forces and unidentified people near the Kabul airport’s north entrance. One Afghan security force officer is dead, three more are wounded," the German armed forces tweeted.

It is added that German and American forces also opened fire, none of them were injured.

After the US announced it was withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and wrapping up its military operation, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) launched a rapid offensive on government forces, entering Kabul without a fight on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.