Taliban to present new Afghanistan governance system in coming weeks - official

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) intends to present a new political system to govern Afghanistan, a Taliban official said in an interview with Reuters news agency on Saturday.

"Legal, religious and foreign policy experts in the Taliban aim to present the new governing framework in the next few weeks," he said.

Moreover, the official noted that the movement is discussing peaceful withdrawal of Western forces from the country. According to the agreements between Washington and Kabul, Afghanistan should not turn into a stronghold of international terrorism. The official did not disclose any other details of the negotiations.

The Taliban was also not involved in the unrest that unfolded at the Kabul airport, the official said, blaming the lack of a clear evacuation plan. "The West could have had a better plan to evacuate," he added.

Since the Taliban established control over the country, many humanitarian and human rights organizations reported that movement members resort to violence in response to protests against the new authorities, Reuters writes. "We have heard of some cases of atrocities and crimes against civilians," the official underlined. "If Talibs are doing these law and order problems, they will be investigated."

After the US announced it was withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and wrapping up its military operation, the Taliban launched a rapid offensive on government forces, entering Kabul without a fight on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.