Taliban providing assistance to countries evacuating their citizens, official says-agency

LONDON, August 19. /TASS/. The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) are providing assistance to the countries that are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan, a Taliban official said, according to Reuters.

"We are facilitating safe-exit passage not just for foreigners but also to Afghans," the official said, as cited by the news agency. "We are preventing any form of violent, verbal clash at the airport among Afghans, foreigners and Taliban members," he added.

Taliban fighters entered Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul on August 15, taking control of the entire city within a few hours. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.